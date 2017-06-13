The Concorso Ferrari 2017 was held April 23 in Old Town Pasadena, California. A beautiful Sunday morning greeted the owners and aficionados of Maranello’s finest Italian machines as they lined Colorado Boulevard in Old Town Pasadena.

This 2017 edition marked the 10th year that the Ferrari Club of America — Southwest Region, organized and hosted their signature annual event. Also known as Ferraris on Colorado, the event showcased 140 of the finest vintage and contemporary Ferraris, which lined three blocks of Colorado Boulevard from Pasadena Avenue to Raymond Avenue. The mostly all-Ferrari show is unique in that it is free and open to the public. In addition to Ferraris on display, those who attended had access to a vast array of sponsors and vendors, displaying sports and luxury cars, accessories, apparel and of course — the Old Town Pasadena retailers and eateries that lined the boulevard.

Ferraris manufactured in 2006 and earlier were eligible for judging and awards during the Concorso. Judging followed FCA national guidelines IAC/PFA and awards presentations for the 10 classes, which were made before the conclusion of the event. The “Best in Show” award was presented to the 1967 275 GTB/4 owned by David Lee. Mr. Lee also had a yellow 250 GT Lusso Competizione with its own matching yellow F12 Tour de France, a 1967 330 GTS and a 2014 LaFerrari on display.

Although contemporary 360, 430, 458, FF, La Ferrari and several F12 TdF (Tour de France) models made up a good number of the cars being displayed, there was a strong contingent of Dino, 250, 330, 365 and 512 variants for those preferring Ferraris with a more vintage flair.

One of the more interesting cars on display was the recently discovered 1960 Ferrari 250 GT in its original condition, found abandoned in an apartment in West Hollywood, California. The wall of the apartment needed to be cut out, in order for the car to be rescued. This was its first public viewing after its extraction from its 35-year storage.

The centerpiece of the Concorso was on the intersection of Colorado Blvd and De Lacey Avenue, where they displayed three Ferrari F40s, a red 365 GTB/4 Daytona Coupe, a yellow 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider and a 365 GT 2+2.

An estimated 10,000 fans, both young and old, attended the evento gratuito, helping establish the Concorso as one of the must-attend automotive events in Southern California.

Concorso Ferrari 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Victor Varela)

[Source: Victor Varela]