The 2017 Gooding and Company Pebble Beach auctions will move up a day from its traditional dates on the Saturday and Sunday of Pebble Beach Concours Week. This year’s auctions will now be held on Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19, with the preview days staged on Wednesday, August 16 through Saturday, August 19.

In addition, the official auction house of the Pebble Beach Concours revealed the early consignment of a 1931 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Series V Gran Sport that has been with the same owner since 1966. After a restoration by marque specialist Clay Cook, this Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 went on to win its class at the 1996 Pebble Beach Concours. Following that win, this 6C won Best of Show at the 1997 Louis Vuitton Classic at Rockefeller Center. The Zagato-bodied Alfa Romeo is estimated to bring $2,000,000 – $2,700,000.

2017 Gooding and Company Pebble Beach Auctions – Information

Dates: Friday, August 18 at 6:00pm and Saturday, August 19 at 11:00am

Location: Equestrian Center, Corner of Stevenson Drive and Portola Road, Pebble Beach, CA

Public preview: Wednesday, August 16 – Saturday, August 19

For additional information, visit GoodingCo.com.

[Source: Gooding & Company; photo: Brian Henniker]