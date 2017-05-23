New Artcurial Motorcars Auction in Monaco

A new Artcurial Motorcars auction will be held on Sunday 2 July 2017 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. Artcurial’s new collector car sale will alternate with the department’s biennial event at Le Mans Classic.

Artcurial’s return to Monaco follows three collector car sales, including the sale of reserves from the Prince’s Museum Collection in 2012 and, more recently, cars belonging to Maria Callas in 2015. The auction house said this year’s sale will pay tribute to what makes the Principality such a special place, from the silver screen to motor racing, with competition cars that have graced the track alongside glamorous convertibles that are at home on the streets of the Riviera.

The debut Artcurial Monaco sale will feature approximately 100 automobiles, including a 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.0 (estimate: €1,400,000 – €1,800,000) that raced in the Daytona 24 Hours and the 12 Hours of Sebring and Laguna Seca. Other competition cars lining up for the inaugural Artcurial Motorcars auction include a Renault 5 Turbo Tour de Corse and Peugeot 205 T16.

Artcurial reports the glamorous image of the French Riviera will be enhanced by a selection of convertible cars, ranging from the 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet series II (estimate: €1,400,000 – €1,800,000) to the no reserve Fiat 500 Jolly (estimate: €14,000 – €18,000).

“Monaco has a truly unique motor racing history. We will add our expertise and 40 years of experience in this field to the sex appeal, glitz and glamour, to create an unmissable event, fuelled by passion,” said Matthieu Lamoure, Managing Director, Artcurial Motorcars.

[Source: Artcurial Motorcars]