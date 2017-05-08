Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

Valentino Rossi pilots the Lancia Delta S4 at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2015

Peaks of Performance at 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The high-watermarks of motorsport will be honoured at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed, scheduled for 29 June to 2 July at Goodwood House and the 1.16-mile Goodwood hill climb in West Sussex, England. This year’s theme, “Peaks of Performance — Motorsport’s Game-Changers”, will celebrate racing machines that were so fast, powerful, expensive or complicated that the rules had to be changed to rein them in.

The 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed will showcase the greatest examples of the ‘Peaks of Performance’ theme. From the jewel-like 1.5-litre Delage 15 S8 to the brutish Mercedes-Benz W 125, the extraordinary 50cc Honda RC166 to the savage Lancia Delta S4, the beautiful Ferrari 330 P4 to the space-age Benetton B193B, or the unbeatable Penske PC23 to the flame-spitting Zakspeed Capri, these are cars and motorcycles that left an indelible mark on the history of motorsport.

[Source: Goodwood]

